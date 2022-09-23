Search

23 Sept 2022

Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures

Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 9:25 AM

Troubled beauty brand Revolution Beauty has said it will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough, as it warns over its full-year profits.

Law firm Macfarlanes LLP and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance will begin an investigation into the business after its auditor, BDO, raised “serious concerns” over its inability to publish an audit report for the latest financial year.

Revolution Beauty had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange at the end of August after its financial results were further delayed.

The probe will also look into the validity of certain commercial arrangements that Revolution Beauty undertook, the group told shareholders.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete, although an exact timeline is uncertain.

Derek Zissman, a non-executive director at the firm, and its chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake will form an investigation committee to lead the process with its independent advisers.

Mr Zissman said: “We are taking BDO’s concerns very seriously and will conduct a full and independent investigation.

“We will continue to keep investors and stakeholders fully updated as the process continues.”

The beauty and skincare giant also warned on Friday that its financial results for the forthcoming year will be materially below market expectations, despite entering the typically stronger autumn and winter sales period.

It said it has been affected by a number of economic headwinds, including the war in Ukraine, changing consumer spending patterns and cost inflation.

Next year’s results could also be affected by any accounting adjustments that arise once the latest audit is finalised, it added.

Last month, the group said that online retail giant Boohoo had built up a 13% stake in the business, making it Revolution Beauty’s third largest shareholder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media