Search

27 Sept 2022

Domino’s UK hires board director as interim boss

Domino’s UK hires board director as interim boss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 8:57 AM

Domino’s Pizza Group has appointed one of its board directors as interim chief executive to take over from outgoing boss Dominic Paul before he leaves at the end of the year.

The UK pizza delivery chain said non-executive director Elias Diaz Sese will take on the role from October 10, working closely with Mr Paul to allow a “smooth transition” while it continues the search for a permanent chief executive.

The appointment comes after Mr Paul recently announced plans to leave in December to head up Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Mr Diaz Sese has been on the Domino’s board since October 2019 and he has previously held senior roles within global consumer food brands and franchise businesses, including as chief executive of Canadian fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons and president across Asia Pacific for Burger King.

Matt Shattock, chairman of Domino’s, said: “Elias is very familiar with our sector given that he has held leadership roles in a number of major consumer food brands and has experience of being a franchisee himself.

“Elias has a deep understanding of the Domino’s business, has built strong relationships with the management team and franchisees and holds a significant personal shareholding in the group.

“He is committed and will focus on the continued effective and rapid execution of Domino’s strategy while giving the board time to ensure we find the right permanent CEO.”

Domino’s ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners last December, agreeing to invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

It also recently completed an exit from all directly operated international markets to focus on the UK and Ireland.

Half-year figures for the group last month showed a 16.3% drop in underlying pre-tax profits
to £50.9 million for the six months to June 26.

This was in spite of moves to offset rising ingredient prices and other cost pressures, including the launch in March of a delivery fee of between 99p and £2.50.

The company said it increased prices for its franchisees but this was on a “lagged basis”, meaning that the full benefit will not be felt until the final six months of the year.

Mr Diaz Sese said: “For the past three years I’ve worked closely with the board and management team to create the current strategy, which I firmly believe is the right one to drive Domino’s future growth, and which I’m committed to executing at pace.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media