Burberry’s creative director leaving in shake-up at the top

Luxury fashion house Burberry has revealed its creative director of nearly five years is stepping down just days after its chief operating officer announced plans to depart.

The group said Riccardo Tisci will be leaving at the end of this month after presenting his last collection for the label this week in London.

He will be replaced by former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee, who takes on the role on October 3.

The announcement follows news last Friday that the group’s well-respected chief financial and operating officer, Julie Brown, is leaving next April after six years to join drugs giant GSK as chief financial officer.

It leaves only recently appointed boss Jonathan Akeroyd with a changeover in two of the firm’s most senior roles in the second big shake up at the top in a year.

Mr Akeroyd took over as chief executive in April after leaving Milan-based Gianni Versace.

His predecessor Marco Gobbetti quit earlier this year after around five years in the job and part-way through a plan to reposition Burberry.

Mr Akeroyd is now tasked with helping recover Burberry sales to pre-pandemic levels, having seen its rebound held back by Covid-19 restrictions in China – a key market for the business and across the luxury clothing sector.

Chairman Gerry Murphy praised Mr Tisci for his “inspiration for Burberry’s transformation”.

“We will build on this creative platform during the next phase of Burberry’s evolution under Jonathan’s leadership,” he added.

Mr Akeroyd said Mr Lee “is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry”.