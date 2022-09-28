Search

28 Sept 2022

Shepherd Neame boss warns further price increases ‘likely’ due to inflation

Shepherd Neame boss warns further price increases ‘likely’ due to inflation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

The boss of brewer and pub group Shepherd Neame has warned that further increases to the price of a pint are “likely” as surging costs continue.

It came as the Kent-based company revealed a sharp rebound in sales and return to profit following the impact of the pandemic.

However, chief executive Jonathan Neame said the group is still under pressure due to rising costs in its supply chain.

He told the PA news agency that beer prices are now around 10% higher year-on-year but could increase further.

“Further rises in price are likely to be honest,” he said.

“I think it’s important to stress that price inflation has not been as high as many other products, and beer, particularly ales, are still incredibly good value.

“But our key concerns from a price point of view have been gas, the cost and supply of CO2 and logistics as well.”

On Wednesday, the 300-strong pub owner said it saw pre-tax profits recover to £7.4 million for the year to June, compared with a £16.4 million loss over the same period last year.

However, the group said it does not expect to see a full recover in profitability to pre-pandemic levels before the 2024-25 financial year due to the “ongoing energy crisis”.

Shepherd Neame said sales surged to £151.5 million for the past year, compared to £86.8 million a year earlier.

The company added the current demand is “encouraging” and it is in “good shape” heading into an important Christmas period.

It revealed that like-for-like sales over the 13 weeks to September 24 have been level with trading in 2020, and 9.4% ahead of sales over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, total beer volumes are up 5.6% again pre-pandemic levels, and up 1.2% year-on-year.

Mr Neame said: “Shepherd Neame has rebounded well from the challenges of the last two years – a testament to the strength of the business model and depth of talent across the business.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media