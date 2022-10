Tesco posts lower profits and warns over full-year trading pressures

Supermarket giant Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis.

The group posted a 10% fall in underlying retail operating profits to £1.25 billion for the six months to August 27, despite group sales excluding fuel rising 3.1% to £28.2 billion.

It warned of “significant” inflation pressures and a return in food shopper habits to those seen before the pandemic, which it said were being compounded by customer moves to rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crunch.

It now expects annual underlying retail earnings of between £2.4 billion and £2.5 billion – the lower end of previous guidance for between £2.4 billion and £2.6 billion and a fall from the £2.7 billion notched up in the previous year.

Tesco also unveiled its second staff pay rise this year to help support workers amid the cost crisis and said it is freezing the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products until 2023 to help cash-strapped customers.

It said the basic hourly rate of pay for store staff will increase by a further 20p to £10.30 – or £10.98 in London – from November 13, meaning hourly rates have increased by nearly 8% this year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Customers are seeking out the quality and value of our own-brand ranges as they work to make their money go further, whether they are switching from branded products, between categories or cutting back on eating out.

“As we look to the second half, cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market.”

The half-year results showed UK like-for-like retail sales edged 0.7% higher over the first half, having fallen by 1.5% in the group’s first quarter.