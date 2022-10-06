Search

06 Oct 2022

Simply Be and JD Williams owner warns of ‘tough’ retail environment

Simply Be and JD Williams owner warns of ‘tough’ retail environment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

The owner of fashion chains JD Williams and Simply Be said more cautious consumer spending and shrinking budgets have led to a tough retail environment – as it revealed its profits have almost halved.

N Brown Group, which describes itself as an inclusive retailer, gave a bleak outlook on the retail environment, which it said has brought down its revenues in the first half of the financial year.

The Manchester-based group said “the cost-of-living crisis is impacting all elements of people’s lives, including their decisions in relation to spending on non-essential items”.

Revenues across the group were down by 4.6% in the six months to August 27, totalling £331.5 million compared to £347.4 million reported a year ago.

Its product revenue declined further, by more than 9%, into September and the chain said the rate is expected to continue into the second half of the financial year.

But the company’s profits have seen the biggest hit, with adjusted pre-tax earnings sinking by 47% to £27.9 million versus £52.5 million last year.

N Brown said it had abnormally low write-off levels last year and released a Covid credit provision, leaving the group with more cash than normal.

Rising cost inflation, significant increases in energy prices and interest rate hikes have all put pressure on household budgets and created an “extremely challenging” retail and economic environment, N Brown said.

But it told investors it has taken a number of steps to cushion the impact, including price rises, reducing promotion levels and increasing shipping charges to shoppers ordering online, as well as tightly managing overall costs.

Furthermore, the average value of items across its fashion brands went up by 14% in the first half of the year, which reflects “resilient” customer spending, the group said.

Steve Johnson, N Brown’s chief executive, said: “In a difficult period of weakening consumer confidence, we have balanced our objectives between disciplined trading – with a focus on upholding margin – and delivering on our long-term strategy to transform the business.

“We anticipate continued softness in trading over the second half as macroeconomic pressures continue to weigh on consumers, despite government support.

“We will, therefore, maintain our focus on tightly managing both our costs and margins.

“At the same time, given our ongoing confidence in our strategy and the strength of our balance sheet, we will continue to invest in our digital transformation to deliver sustainable profitable growth.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media