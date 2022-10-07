Search

07 Oct 2022

Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit

Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

Retailer Superdry said it is cautious about the future as spiralling costs and the weight that shoppers are under has added to uncertainty across the economy.

The business said it has still not recovered to pre-pandemic revenue levels and does not expected to do so during the current financial year.

In the year to the end of April, revenue rose nearly 10%, hitting £610 million, while the business swung to a £17.9 million pre-tax profit, from a loss of £36.7 million a year earlier.

“These are exceptional times for retail and for the economy more generally, and like all brands we’re having to work harder than ever to drive performance,” said chief executive Julian Dunkerton.

“Against that backdrop, I am pleased that we managed to return the business to full-year profit, driven by increased full-price sales, whilst also making strong strategic progress.

“I’m proud of the strides our team has made, delivering great product while also making a step-change in our social and digital capabilities and real progress towards our sustainability objectives.”

It was a year of online outreach for the business, which has gained more than 450,000 followers on its TikTok account, opened just 12 months ago.

The business also said it had grown its “army” of online influencers from 2,000 to 2,349 by the end of the financial year.

However, the company’s online sales, which soared during the pandemic, are giving some of their ground back to the high street shops, although footfall in stores is not back to pre-pandemic levels, the business said.

It also warned of tough times ahead, as costs soar for customers and businesses alike.

“We remain cautious about the near future as we continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, high levels of inflation, and the potential impact of these on consumer spending patterns,” the business said.

“We expect revenues to continue to recover throughout the 2023 financial year, although still not reaching pre-pandemic levels.”

Adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to reach between £10 million and £20 million in the financial year, compared to £21.9 million in the year ended this April.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media