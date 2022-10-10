Search

10 Oct 2022

Joules considers CVA process as retailer seeks turnaround

Joules considers CVA process as retailer seeks turnaround

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 9:25 AM

Fashion and lifestyle brand Joules has said it is considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring process as part of its turnaround plans.

The company said on Monday morning that it is assessing its ongoing financing requirements, including the possibility of an equity raise.

It said this remains the company’s focus but that a CVA – which typically involves a firm agreeing delayed or reduced payments to landlords or other creditors – is “one of a number of alternatives”.

It comes after reports by Sky News that the struggling retail brand is in talks with specialists from Interpath Advisory over a process which could potentially pave the way for store closures, rent reductions and job cuts.

The Leicestershire-based brand employs around 1,000 people and runs around 130 stores.

Joules added on Monday that it is continuing to make “good progress” in developing its turnaround plan in a bid to improve profitability.

It highlighted that this will include a better pricing and promotions strategy, with more focus on product areas with shorter lead times.

“Joules also continues to make good progress on its simplification agenda and cost management process,” the firm added.

The retailer said last month it was considering a fundraising after a slump in shares over the past year following profit warnings amid soaring costs and a downturn in consumer spending.

Rival Next also launched talks with Joules over a deal to buy a minority stake in the business, but discussions between the two collapsed last month.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media