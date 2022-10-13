Search

13 Oct 2022

Betting giant Entain eyes World Cup boost as revenues lift

Betting giant Entain eyes World Cup boost as revenues lift

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 9:04 AM

The parent firm of Ladbrokes and Coral has hailed a rise in revenues over the past quarter and said it is targeting a strong finish to the year boosted by the World Cup in Qatar.

Betting giant Entain told investors on Thursday that group net gaming revenues grew by 2% over the three months to September 30, compared with the same period last year.

It added that online revenues were 1% higher and broadly in line with expectations.

The business said this came on the back of a “record level of active customers” during the third quarter, which was 6% higher year-on-year.

Meanwhile, it recorded a “strong trading performance” in its betting stores, which recorded a 10% rise in net gaming revenues for the quarter as they continued their recovery following pandemic restrictions.

Entain said it expects further growth in the current quarter as it looks set to benefit from the football World Cup in Qatar, which starts next month, and the planned return to operations in the Netherlands.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain’s chief executive officer, said: “We have healthy momentum across the business and look forward to a strong finish to the year which includes the World Cup.

“Looking ahead, we remain vigilant of the economic backdrop.

“However, our diversified revenue base and robust business model enable us to remain confident in our ability to deliver on our growth and sustainability strategy.”

The firm also reported “strong” growth at its US BetMGM business, which has seen a roughly 90% year-on-year revenue jump on the back of a “successful start to the NFL season”.

Entain said group earnings for the year are expected to meet previous guidance of between £925 million and £975 million.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media