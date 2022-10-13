Search

13 Oct 2022

Mecca Bingo firm Rank faces £34m energy bill hit amid ‘challenging’ backdrop

Mecca Bingo firm Rank faces £34m energy bill hit amid ‘challenging’ backdrop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 9:56 AM

Bingo hall and casino firm Rank Group has reported a surge in energy costs and weaker customer spending at its casinos.

Shares in the company fell in early trading as bosses said they expect “challenging” conditions to continue “in the months ahead”.

It came as Rank, which runs Mecca Bingo, recorded a 2% increase in group like-for-like revenues to £165.7 million over the three months to September 30.

The group was boosted by 2% growth in its bingo business and 13% digital growth.

However, the firm highlighted that its Grosvenor casino venues saw a 5% drop in revenues after lower spending per customer visit.

It said London was an outlier, with casinos in the city reporting a 21% jump in revenues, but highlighted that this was more than offset by weaker spending elsewhere in the country amid the rising cost of living.

Rank told shareholders it expects customers’ discretionary spending “to remain under significant pressure this year” despite the positive impact of energy bill support for households.

The gambling and gaming firm said its own costs have continued to soar, with its energy bill expected to rise to £34 million for the current year, up from £23 million.

It added that it is also coming under increasing pressure from wage inflation, higher food costs and supply chains.

John O’Reilly, chief executive of Rank, said: “Whilst it is a challenging trading environment and we expect this to continue in the months ahead, we remain committed to delivering Rank’s market leading, exciting and entertaining proposition to our customers.

“The group has a number of key initiatives under way to improve long-term revenues.

“These include some key refurbishment projects and new electronic roulette and jackpot games in Grosvenor; improving the gaming machine offering in Mecca; increased personalisation and a stronger live casino offering in the UK digital business and the recent launch of Yo Sports in Spain.

“The group has the benefit of a strong balance sheet, enabling us to continue investing in the business through this period.”

Shares in the company dropped by 8.7% in early trading.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media