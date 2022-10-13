Search

13 Oct 2022

Hays latest to see signs of hiring slowdown as economic woes mount

Hays latest to see signs of hiring slowdown as economic woes mount

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 10:05 AM

Hays has become the latest recruitment firm to flag signs of a hiring slowdown as it said mounting economic gloom was impacting activity in the UK and United States.

The group said it has seen hiring activity drop “modestly” in some of its markets worldwide “as macroeconomic uncertainties increase”.

Hays said this was being seen across the UK and Ireland, which accounts for more than a fifth of net fees, as well as the US and Australia and New Zealand.

It comes after rival PageGroup said on Wednesday that it was seeing a “slight softening” in confidence among firms recruiting across most of its markets worldwide.

The global hiring market has been firing on all cylinders as countries have emerged from the pandemic, with a war for talent driving salaries sharply higher and leading to labour shortages.

But soaring inflation and fears of a global recession as economies emerge from the pandemic are beginning to see companies rein in their hiring plans, with a raft of companies freezing recruitment.

Hays chief executive Alistair Cox said: “Our forward-looking client and candidate activity levels remain good overall, particularly in Germany and Europe, Middle East and Africa, but have reduced modestly in a number of other markets as macroeconomic uncertainties increase.

“This said, our key markets continue to be characterised by acute skill shortages and wage inflation.”

But Hays added that many key regions continue to be impacted by “acute” skills shortages and wage inflation, while Europe, including its largest market Germany, were among those continuing to see good overall activity.

It cheered a record performance in its first quarter, with fees up by a better-than-expected 15% on a like-for-like basis.

The firm also said the weakness of the pound has helped boost earnings so far this financial year.

The group added that current exchange rates would have boosted last year’s £210.1 million in operating profit by around £9 million.

Its update showed that UK like-for-like fees rose 11% in its first quarter.

Germany saw fees rise 26%, while the rest of the world saw a 16% hike and Australia and New Zealand lifted 3%.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media