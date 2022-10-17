Search

17 Oct 2022

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Eve Sleep hires administrators after failed sale process

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 9:16 AM

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has called in administrators after it failed to secure a buyer or fresh funding following a strategic review.

The company, which floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, has witnessed a slide in customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.

Eve’s board said it has now hired Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators as a “necessary step to preserve value for creditors”.

The retail firm said the outcome for creditors is unknown but added that it “is not expected” there will be “any return to the shareholders of Eve” after hiring the insolvency specialists.

In June, the business said it was on the lookout for a buyer or new investor as it warned it would miss revenue targets for the year following a significant consumer downturn.

Bosses said they were in talks with a US investor that was interested – at least for a while – in making a bid to take the company private, but discussions later lapsed.

The board launched a formal sale process as a result and received “a number of indicative offers”, but, following further discussions and due diligence, was unable to secure a deal.

Eve Sleep chief executive Cheryl Calverley said: “It is heartbreaking to have to acknowledge that the best way to preserve value for creditors, those partners and suppliers that have helped us on this journey, is to now terminate the formal sale process and appoint administrators.

“Having seen the year start so brightly, with the efforts of the team over the past three years in rebuilding Eve into a business fit for profitable growth coming to fruition, the frustration at the unprecedented downturn in the market over February and March was felt all the more keenly.

“Despite monumental efforts to restructure the business and reshape the cost base, the scale of Eve was simply insufficient to withstand the economic tsunami that has gathered momentum over the past six months, and allow it to continue as an independent business.”

Eve’s shares will be suspended from the London Stock exchange’s AIM index as a result of the administration.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media