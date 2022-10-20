Search

20 Oct 2022

National Express boosted by train strikes and Queen’s funeral

National Express boosted by train strikes and Queen’s funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 9:55 AM

Bus and coach group National Express has posted sales up by a third and said it stepped up services during recent UK rail strikes and the Queen’s funeral.

The company reported a 33% rise in overall group revenues in its third quarter to September 30 as passenger demand rebounds following the pandemic.

It said its UK coach operations are now 78% full – up from 58% a year ago and better than the 70% seen in the same quarter in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The firm added that demand is now “well in excess” of pre-Covid levels on several of its UK inter-city routes, while commercial passenger demand is running at around 90% of 2019 levels and up 24% year on year.

Its services have also become key during recent train strikes and throughout the Queen’s funeral.

National Express said: “Our ability to react quickly to events means that we were able to provide more services during rail strikes, and we were proud to play a part in supporting the Metropolitan Police during the Queen’s funeral.”

The firm said it is facing inflation of around 4% over the next year, with rising costs kept under control thanks to long-term supply agreements and price increases.

It added: “Staff cost negotiations are ongoing and are progressing in line with our expectations.”

National Express also said it is beginning to make progress on addressing the driver shortage in America, with 40% extra recruitment year on year.

“Early signs are encouraging, but the market remains challenging and this is our key area of focus in school bus,” it said.

Group chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “We continue to see strengthening passenger numbers in our coach businesses in the UK and Spain, and we are focused on meeting our driver recovery targets for the full year in our North America school bus division.

“We are well positioned for the current inflationary environment with long-term supply contracts, fuel hedging, and a proven ability to pass through price increases over time.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media