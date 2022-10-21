Search

21 Oct 2022

Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding

Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:34 AM

Banking giant Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog over failures to disclose arrangements with Qatari investors when it raised funds during the 2008 financial crash.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Barclays’ conduct at the time was “reckless and lacked integrity”.

Barclays paid one Qatari entity £322 million in fees for participating in its capital raisings, which it did not disclose to shareholders, the FCA said.

The FCA’s Upper Tribunal will consider the findings and decide whether to uphold the watchdog’s decision.

Mark Steward, the executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “At the height of the financial crisis in October 2008, Barclays paid hundreds of millions of pounds in fees to certain Qatari investors so that they would contribute new capital.

“Barclays did not inform the market and shareholders about these matters as required.

“Barclays’ failure to disclose these matters was reckless and lacked integrity and followed an earlier failure to disclose fees paid to Qatari investors in June 2008.

“There was no legitimate reason or excuse for failing to disclose these matters, certainly no basis for doing so because of the financial crisis.

“Due transparency is always critical to financial markets, especially in times of market or financial stress.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Barclays has referred the findings of the Regulatory Decisions Committee to the Upper Tribunal for reconsideration.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media