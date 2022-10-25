Search

25 Oct 2022

Premier Inn owner swings back to post-pandemic profit, but costs soar

Premier Inn owner swings back to post-pandemic profit, but costs soar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 9:55 AM

The owner of Premier Inn is facing rising costs and its pubs and restaurants are struggling to get back to their pre-pandemic levels, yet the business swung to a profit in the first half of its financial year.

Whitbread said that pre-tax profit hit £307 million in the six months to the end of September, compared to £19.3 million a year before and £220 million before the pandemic.

It marks a turnaround from the incredible lows which hit the hospitality sector during the pandemic, but part of the business still has some way to go.

“The UK value pub restaurant sector remains challenging and F&B (food and beverage) sales continue to lag pre-pandemic levels,” the business said on Tuesday.

“We have launched a series of initiatives to return sales to pre-pandemic levels, although this is unlikely to be achieved in the current financial year.”

Costs are also increasing. Between inflation – especially labour and utilities – and investments in IT and marketing, the business expects costs to rise by £60 million in the current financial year.

In the UK, Premier Inn is faring better than Whitbread’s restaurants. Despite the problems in the economy, demand is “robust,” Whitbread said. The momentum going into the third quarter has held up, it added.

“We delivered an outstanding trading performance in the first half of the year, with revenues and profit before tax above pre-pandemic levels,” said chief executive Alison Brittain.

“Our UK hotels traded well ahead of the market.”

Meanwhile in Germany, the business said that it expects pre-tax loss to hit between £40 million and £50 million during the financial year, better than previous guidance of between £60 million and £70 million.

“We are making good progress in Germany and remain focused on realising our full potential in this large and exciting market,” Ms Brittain said.

She added: “Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, our current trading performance is strong and our business has proven its resilience in previous downturns.

“With a robust balance sheet and significant growth potential in both the UK and Germany, we remain confident in the full year outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media