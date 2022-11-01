Search

01 Nov 2022

Big private companies told to report how many women are in top jobs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 2:17 PM

Fifty of the UK’s biggest private companies, including Matalan and Virgin Atlantic, will have until the end of the month to report how many women are in leadership roles at their business.

The Government’s new portal for companies opened on Tuesday, with Specsavers and John Lewis also among high street names being asked to upload a report to the site.

It adds to reports that the largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have been urged to submit for years.

Over the last decade, representation of women at board level and in top leadership positions has improved dramatically in the UK.

In 2011 just 9% of FTSE 350 board roles were held by women, this rose to nearly 38% at the start of this year.

“My mission as Business Secretary is to help unlock long-term growth right across the UK,” Grant Shapps said.

“Growth requires innovation and diversity of thought which is why businesses should invest in talented individuals from a range of backgrounds, reflecting the society we live in.

“While there is more work to do, the FTSE Women Leaders Review demonstrates the success of the UK’s voluntary approach in getting more women into the upper rungs of British business.

“I look forward to seeing Britain’s largest private companies coming forward and demonstrating their progress.”

The results of the reports will be published early next year, the Government said.

The UK has taken a voluntary approach to improving diversity in businesses, choosing transparency as a tool to encourage companies to improve.

In 2017 businesses with more than 250 employees were told that they had to publicly report on the gap in pay between men and women.

