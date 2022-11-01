Search

01 Nov 2022

FTSE lifts on hopes of a Chinese reopening

FTSE lifts on hopes of a Chinese reopening

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

London listed mining giants soared on Tuesday amid hopes that Chinese markets might open up if the country slowly abandons its zero-Covid policy.

The FTSE 100 jumped on the day, lifted by its natural resources giants, and a strong performance from Ocado.

By the end of the day it closed at 7,186.16, a 1.3% or 92 point rise, after briefly peaking at 7,221, higher than before the now largely reversed mini budget in late September.

“European markets initially raced out of the traps in early trade after Asia markets rallied strongly on unconfirmed reports that China was looking at a plan for the unwinding of its current zero-Covid strategy,” said CMC Market analyst Michael Hewson.

“While this might come across as wishful thinking for the most part, Chinese authorities will have to relent on this policy at some point, although it’s unlikely to happen much before March next year. “

But he also warned that an opening in China would likely push up inflation around the world as the economy starts gasping for oil and gas, driving up prices.

“In a way it would be better for the inflation narrative if Chinese demand were to stay weak throughout the winter months,” Mr Hewson said.

In Germany the Dax index gained 0.6% while France’s Cac 40 closed up 0.9%.

In New York however things looked less positive.

The S&P 500 was trading down 0.4% and the Dow Jones had dropped 0.3% shortly after trading ended in London.

The pound dropped 0.1% trading at around 1.145 dollars, and added 0.1% to buy 1.161 euros.

In company news the oil giant BP revealed that profits more than doubled in the last quarter compared to a year earlier, similar to the results for rival Shell last week.

The company said that underlying replacement cost profit reached 8.2 billion US dollars (£7.1 billion) up from 3.3 billion dollars a year ago.

Analysts had only expected it to hit 6.1 billion dollars.

Shares in the company rose by 1.4% on Tuesday.

The day was more concerning for investors in Made.com where around 700 jobs are at risk as the business lined up administrators.

The business said that its operating arm has lined up PwC and filed a notice to appoint administrators.

It has 10 days to try to find a way to avoid collapse.

Options could include selling parts of the business, including the Made brand.

Shares are suspended so did not react to the news.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 191.4p to 664p, B&M, up 17.5p to 340.25p, Anglo American, up 132.5p to 2,740.25p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.43p to 81.62p, and Glencore, up 20.6p to 520.05p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 23.4p to 521p, Experian, down 86p to 2,688p, Relx, down 53p to 2,288p, Croda, down 64p to 6,696p, and BT, down 1p to 128.9p.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media