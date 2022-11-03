Search

03 Nov 2022

Sainsbury’s profits fall amid soaring grocery inflation

Sainsbury’s profits fall amid soaring grocery inflation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 9:25 AM

Sainsbury’s has revealed a dip in profits as the supermarket group swallowed some of the impact of soaring costs.

Nevertheless, the retailer said it is well-placed for the key Christmas period after strengthening trade over the latest quarter.

Sainsbury’s, which also owns Argos, said underlying pre-tax profit declined by 8% to £340 million over the half-year to September 17, compared with the same period last year.

The company has said profits for the current year are set to decline as it chooses to invest more into its pricing and pay improvements for workers.

The retail group also revealed that total revenues jumped 4.4% to £16.4 billion over the half-year, compared with the same period last year.

Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, slipped by 0.8% over the six-month period after declining against pandemic-boosted figures at the start of the period.

However, the group said it saw a 3.7% rise in like-for-likes sale over the past quarter as its grocery business witnessed accelerating inflation and a benefit from warm summer weather.

The group said it has benefited from investment to help swallow cost inflation for key products and keep pricing lower for customers, with £500 million to be invested in pricing.

Sainsbury’s said it is “well placed through the peak trading period and into next financial year to support customers as they manage further cost-of-living pressures”.

The group is halfway through a £1.3 billion cost-saving programme which has seen it shut down in-store restaurants and standalone Argos shops.

It said it expects to close around 50 Argos stores this year as part of the previously announced plans, with around 25 Argos sites set to open within larger Sainsbury’s shops.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “We really get how tough it is for millions of households right now.

“Customers are watching every penny and every pound and we know that they are relying on us to keep food prices as low as we can.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media