Search

09 Nov 2022

Funeral firm Dignity blames rising costs for plunging profits

Funeral firm Dignity blames rising costs for plunging profits

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

The cost of funerals has gone up this year as a result of higher wages, raw materials and energy prices, funerals group Dignity said.

Delivering a funeral cost £1,925 in the year to September 30, up from £1,858 last year, Dignity said.

The group spent an additional £3.2 million on its workers’ salaries in the face of substantial staff shortages and rising living costs.

It also shelled out an extra £700,000 on coffin raw materials, additional £700,000 on utility costs and £500,000 more on fuel.

The group posted a £1.7 million underlying loss in the three months to September 30 after making £7.2 million in underlying profits the same time last year.

Across the first nine months of the year, its underlying operating profits were down 68% year-on-year to £14.1 million.

The firm said it has changed its pricing and introduced cheaper funeral options, such as direct cremations, lowering the average revenue for funerals by more than £400.

So while it is costing the business more to deliver a funeral, it is making less money from them.

Dignity is heavily impacted by the UK’s death rate, which it said has fluctuated this year, possibly as a knock-on effect of Covid deaths in 2020 and 2021.

There were 19% fewer deaths in the first three months of 2022, significantly impacting the firm’s revenues in that period as it took a £10 million hit.

But deaths were about 19% above the five-year average in the first few weeks of the fourth quarter, with Dignity saying the reason is unknown.

The firm’s new pricing strategy has helped to increase its share of the market and improve its recruitment challenges, it said.

Chief executive Kate Davidson said: “The third quarter continues to present some of the challenges we faced earlier this year, but with our new strategy well underway we are beginning to see positive indications of our market share growing.

“It is also promising to see tangible improvements to our workforce as we increase our headcount following the proactive steps we’ve taken.

“We remain focused on our long-term aims and we believe that our strategy will deliver sustainable growth and value for shareholders, colleagues and clients alike.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media