Search

10 Nov 2022

Centrica says earnings to be higher than many expected despite British Gas hit

Centrica says earnings to be higher than many expected despite British Gas hit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 9:05 AM

Energy giant Centrica has said that it expects to do better than experts are predicting even though mild recent weather hit profits at its British Gas subsidiary.

The business said that recent figures seem to indicate that many of the analysts who watch its performance might be making overly cautious predictions.

It said that earnings per share is likely to be closer towards the 26p that the most optimistic experts expect than the 15.1p that the most pessimistic have forecast.

“Centrica has continued to deliver strong operational performance from its balanced portfolio since its interim results in July and now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be towards the top end of the range of more recent sell-side analyst expectations,” the business said on Thursday.

The parts of the business that generate electricity and extract gas from under the ground have performed well in recent months.

The company has also recently announced the reopening of Rough – the UK’s single biggest gas storage site which was mothballed in 2017.

However, the business also said British Gas Energy has been hit recently as the weather in October was unseasonably warm.

It also said that inflation is increasing its costs and the number of customers that its service business has.

The company said it would funnel an additional £25 million to help its customers through the tough winter ahead – doubling the total support it has promised.

“Broader inflationary and economic pressures have impacted both our cost base and customer numbers in British Gas Services & Solutions while warmer than normal weather in October has contributed towards lower volumes and profits in British Gas Energy,” the business said.

“As a result, we expect adjusted operating profit in our retail division to be lower than current expectations.”

There will also be a handout for shareholders as Centrica said that it would buy back 5% of its shares from them.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media