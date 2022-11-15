Search

15 Nov 2022

Vodafone plans to cut costs by one billion euros amid energy and inflation hit

Vodafone plans to cut costs by one billion euros amid energy and inflation hit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 9:14 AM

Mobile phone giant Vodafone expects its full-year profits to be impacted by higher energy costs and inflation – as it plans to cut costs by one billion euros (£880 million).

The company said it will streamline and simplify its group-wide structure and accelerate the digitalisation of its operations.

Its chief executive said the network will also take “pricing action” across Europe to mitigate against high energy bills and rising inflation – meaning prices could go up for customers.

Vodafone has already implemented price changes in 12 out of 13 European markets, including raising contract prices, reducing promotional discounts and linking prices to inflation.

It comes as the Berkshire-based mobile network said its adjusted earnings dipped by 2.6% in the first half of its financial year, driven by commercial underperformance in its largest market, Germany, and a one-off legal settlement in Italy.

It saw a modest rise in revenues, by 2%, to 22.9 billion euros (£20.1 million), up from 22.5 billion euros (£19.7 million) in the same period last year.

The company lowered its full-year earnings guidance by 300 million euros (£263 million) at the upper end of expectations as a result of the worsening macroeconomic climate since May.

It now expects to make between 15 and 15.2 billion euros (£13.15 and £13.3 billion), down from 15 and 15.5 billion euros (£13.15 and £13.6 billion) set out earlier this year.

Vodafone’s chief executive Nick Read said: “In the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment, we are delivering a resilient performance this year, alongside making good progress with our operational and portfolio priorities.

“We are taking a number of steps to mitigate the economic backdrop of high energy costs and rising inflation.

“These include taking pricing action across Europe, whilst at the same time supporting our most vulnerable customers and driving energy efficiency measures across the business.

“We are also announcing today a new cost savings target of one-plus billion euros focused on streamlining and further simplifying the group.”

Vodafone said it is conscious of financial pressures its customers are facing and has implemented a cost-of-living plan to help people.

It includes social or low-cost tariffs, extra measures to support customers and business and helping customers reduce their energy usage.

Last month, Vodafone said it was in merger talks with rival mobile network Three to accelerate the rollout of 5G in the UK.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media