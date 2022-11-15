Search

15 Nov 2022

Property giant Landsec slides to £192m loss as London valuations tumble

Property giant Landsec slides to £192m loss as London valuations tumble

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Retail and office landlord Land Securities (Landsec) has slumped to loss for the past half-year after the value of its London property empire tumbled.

The company, which owns the Cardinal Place development in central London, said it fell to a £192 million pre-tax loss over the six months to September, compared with a £275 million profit a year earlier.

Landsec told investors its portfolio saw its value tumbled by £323 million, or 2.9%, to £10.9 billion, driven by weakness in Central London.

Valuations in the firm’s City of London office portfolio slid by 9.7%, while it saw a 4.2% drop in properties in the West End.

It also came as higher bond yields, driven by interest rate hikes over the year, weighed on the commercial property market.

The commercial property firm said its pace of reinvestment is likely to slow over the next year amid the uncertain economic backdrop.

It said it is “difficult” to say where interest rates will settle but told shareholders the company is “in excellent shape for any eventuality”.

Landsec, which owns a 49% stake in the Bluewater shopping centre, said its retail portfolio has recorded a 6.3% increase on sales against last year, with like-for-like sales ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Mark Allan said: “Our competitive advantages remain our high-quality portfolio, our strong customer relationships and the ability to unlock complex opportunities through our unique expertise, all of which is evidenced by our strong operational performance in the half year.”

Shares in the company moved 1.7% lower to 613.2p in early trading on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media