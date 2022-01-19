Clients of Clare's Local Enterprise Office create over 250 Jobs in 2021

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, has announced this week that the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) for 2021 showed that Local Enterprise Office Clare supported companies created 278 jobs in 2021. This figure was up significantly from the 179 that were created by LEO CLARE in 2020.

278 new jobs created in 2021

Net employment gain of 153 in 2021

230 total small businesses employing 1,330 people supported by LEO CLARE

The net jobs created by Local Enterprise Office Clare supported clients in 2021 was 153, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland. In 2021 there were 3 transfers by Local Enterprise Office Clare to Enterprise Ireland.

The new figures show that the LEO Clare financially supported 230 small businesses in their portfolio across the county. These companies in turn employ 1,330 people.

The total national figures for the Local Enterprise Offices across the country were announced with the LEOs now supporting 35,729 jobs across 7,158 companies. In 2021 there were 7,440 new jobs created by LEO clients’ companies, with a net jobs creation figure of 2,999. This was up 9% nationally on 2020. From those figures, 85% of those employed in LEO supported companies are outside the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro along with training and mentoring.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices. They are at the heart of communities in every county, always on hand to provide advice, training or financial backing and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.

“Last year, businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs, which is remarkable given the year we just had. I’m really pleased to see that 85% of these jobs were outside of Dublin, indicating the Government’s focus on balanced regional development is working.

“These numbers a real boost today and will contribute to our overall target of having 2.5m people in work by 2024. Thank you to all our LEO staff for your phenomenal work over the past year.”

The Local Enterprise Offices were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2021, helping thousands to pivot online or adapt their products and services through a large suite of supports. They Local Enterprise Offices offering training and mentoring in a range of areas from financial skills and product innovation to starting your own business and maximising your presence online.

Welcoming the positive job growth in Clare, Cllr. PJ Ryan, an Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council said “Local Enterprise Office Clare plays a key strategic role in local authority work to support and sustain enterprise and economic development. The supports and advice LEO Clare offers make a real difference to any business that avails of them. In turn, those businesses make a real difference in Clare in terms of job creation and economic activity, as today’s figures show. It is great to see jobs growth continue and to recognise that this growth is happening right here in Co. Clare.”

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise Clare and Chair of the LEO Network said “The results announced today are a testament to Ireland’s small business community. When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled, and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced. This year we will continue to work closely with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities to ensure our small businesses get the best possible support as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Welcoming the strong employment results, Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy said; “2021 was another very positive year for job creation in companies supported by the Local Enterprise Offices. Companies supported by the Local Enterprise Offices are creating good quality employment across the country and play a vital role in vibrant local economies. Enterprise Ireland’s new strategy ‘Leading in a Changing World’ will see the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland continue to work closely together over the next three years to ensure that companies of all sizes have the best possible support to back their growth and development.”

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support over 7,158 small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training, and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development. For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.localenterprise.ie.