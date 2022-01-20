Clare Weather: Thursday, January 20, 2022

This morning will be bright, cold and frosty in many places. The frost will clear to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, coldest in the south under the clearest skies. Light westerly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to form, becoming dense along some coasts.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY

Tomorrow will be a largely dry with mist and fog clearing through the morning leaving a day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Mainly dry and settled conditions persisting but with a fair amount of cloud.

Friday night: Predominately dry and cloudy overnight with mostly light southwesterly breezes. Patchy drizzle will affect some northern and Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally but it will dip down to 0 or -1 degrees in southern parts with some clear spells.

Saturday: Continuing largely dry albeit cloudy with patches of drizzle along Atlantic coasts. The best of any sunny spells will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Overnight, more persistent drizzle may develop along southern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees generally but a little colder over parts of Leinster, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, becoming fresher on western and northwestern coasts.

Sunday: Another dry and cloudy day for most just occasional bright spells developing but with some patchy drizzle occurring on Atlantic and southern coastal areas. Moderate southwesterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest will ease during the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. During the evening, a band of light rain will push into the northwest, becoming patchier as it moves further south during the night. Lowest temperatures generally of 1 to 5 degrees in light variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming.

Monday: A brighter day than previous days with a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with patchy light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light breezes.

Further outlook: High pressure is indicated to continue dominating our weather bringing predominately dry conditions though there will be some light rain or drizzle at times. Turning slightly milder as well with highest temperatures generally ranging between 8 and 11 degrees.