Visitor restrictions introduced at Ennis Hospital

VISITING restrictions have been introduced at Ennis Hospital following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Burren Ward. As a precautionary measure, visiting is not currently permitted on this ward. This decision is being reviewed on a daily basis. Visits to other areas of the hospital continue as normal.

A statement to Clare Live reads "We regret any inconvenience these restrictions cause for patients on the Burren Ward and for their loved ones. An outbreak control team has convened, and hospital management has decided that it is necessary to impose the measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all patients.

"We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community."

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions on the Burren Ward are:



- People assisting confused patients (e.g., dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)



- People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

These exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.