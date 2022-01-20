Deaths in Clare: Thursday January 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Kim Callaghan (nee Enright), 1. Grace Street, Kilrush, Co. Clare.

Sadly missed by her husband Pat, sister Suzanne, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relations and friends.

Removal from her home on Saturday morning (22nd January) at 10.30 to Shannon Crematorium for Service at 12 o'clock. Service will be streamed live on shannoncrematorium.com Password KCMC12 Please ensure H.S.E. advice is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and no hand-shaking please.

No flowers, but donations welcome to West Clare Cancer Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary-Anne Doherty Ballykilty, Quin, Clare / Dundrum, Dublin



Mary-Anne Doherty (retired Revenue Commissioners, Dublin), Ballykilty, Quin, Co. Clare and Ballinteer Close, Dundrum, Dublin. January 19th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Community Hospital. Predeceased by her father Jim, mother Delia, brother J.J., sister-in-law Bridie and her niece Marie. Sadly missed by her nephews James, Pat and John, niece Breda, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Friday (21st Jan.) from 5 pm until 6 pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Quin, on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Old Cemetery, Ennistimon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshakes and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Mary-Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here http://www.quinclooneymagheraparish.ie/web-cam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

