Deaths in Clare: Friday January 21, 2021

The unexpected death has occurred of Hareesh Vazhaparampil (France) originally India.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Breeda (Comyns) and his adored children Liam and Maya, his parents Dr. K. Haridasan Pillai and Dr. Jayasree PD (Thrissur, India) parents-in-law Noel and Nancy Comyns (Cahercalla, Ennis), sister Sreelekshmi, brother-in-law Rajesh (Bangalore, India) sisters-in-law Siobhan, Michelle & Norma, brother-in-law Colm, brother & sister in law by marriage, Sean and Helen, nephews Vishnu & Vaibhav (Bangalore, India), nieces-in-law Aine, Niamh, Roisin & Kate, nephew-in-law Sean, extended family in Ireland and India and his many many friends worldwide.
May he rest in peace - Hareesh’s funeral will take place in India
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, click here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.