It’s back! Loved-up couples to descend on Limerick as the Mid West Bridal Exhibition returns

THE restrictions have been lifted, spring is in the air, and the Mid West Bridal Exhibition is back with a bang!

Taking place on Sunday, February 13 - just 24 hours before the most romantic day of the year - this year’s event will be a one-stop shop for couples preparing for their big day.

For the first time in the event’s 20-year history, this year’s exhibition will take place over one day as opposed to two, so brides and grooms are being advised to mark the date in their diary as soon as possible.

Organised by the Holman Lee Agency, the exhibition takes place at the University of Limerick Sports Arena and Exhibition Hall in Castletroy.

“Love will certainly be in the air at this year’s event with Valentine’s Day falling on the next day,” smiled Celia Holman Lee.

“Unfortunately the event couldn't go ahead last year due to Covid restrictions so we are absolutely thrilled to have it return next month. We are all so relieved to get back to some sense of normality and this event is something for us all to look forward to and a chance to focus on something with a feel-good factor. We are going to pack everything into one day and it really will be a ‘must’ for those preparing for their big day.”

Fashion shows will provide couples planning their wedding with inspiration on everything from the all-important bridal gown to bridesmaid dresses, groomswear, mother-of-the-bride attire, hats, accessories and guest-at-the-wedding ensembles. There will be experts on hand with ideas for head-turning hairstyles, glowing makeup and wedding bouquets, be they simple or unusual.

The exhibition stands will also feature hotels, reception venues, celebrants, beauty, cakes and desserts, wedding cars, bridal designers, entertainment services, florists, hairdressers, honeymoon services, jewellers, photobooths, photographers and videographers, stationery, wedding gift items, wedding décor and planners - anything the bridal couple will need for their special day.

“I can’t stress enough how much of a one-stop shop this is for couples preparing to tie the knot,” said Celia.

The exhibition is particularly popular, Celia says, due to the personal touch - people get to meet the stallholders in person.

“Preparing for a wedding can be a bit of a stressful time, and this event promises to take some, if not a lot, of that stress out of the planning as you have so many of the experts within the one arena ready to offer their valuable advice.

“It’s also a great day out for brides, soon to be husbands and even extended family and friends. Mums, sisters and best friends get as much enjoyment out of it as the brides themselves and they always come away with some valuable tips.”

There is still time for businesses to take a space at the event and those interested in doing so can call (061) 412 726 or email reception@holmanlee.ie

“We always get such good support from local businesses here in Limerick and the wider Munster area and it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their services and products after a tough two years for us all,” Celia noted.

Doors open at 11am on Friday, February 13 until 6pm and entry fee on the day is €10.