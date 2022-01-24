Search

Deaths in Clare: Monday January 24, 2021

The death has taken place (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ennis Road Care Centre, Limerick of Bridie Cooke (née Larner), Willow Park, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Kilkee, Co. Clare, wife of the late Des Cooke.

Sadly missed by her brothers Christy (Ennis) and Raymond (Ray) (Limerick), sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing on Tuesday morning 25th January at Lillis’ Funeral Home in Kilkee with removal at 11.00a.m. to St. Senan’s Church in Kilkee for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to, the wearing of face masks and strictly no hand shaking please.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilkee Parish Webcam

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Sheedy, Avondale, Kilrush Rd, Ennis and formerly of Knockalough, Kilmihil, Co. Clare, January 22nd 2022 (peacefully) at Mowlam Nursing Home, Ennis, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Denise, sons Michael and Sean, grandchildren, sisters Maura and Rita, brothers Paddy, Kevin, Martin, Brendan and Val, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Tuesday (25th Jan.) from 6 pm until 7 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

For those unable to attend, Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ and his service at Shannon Crematorium can be viewed by logging onto www.shannoncrematorium.com , follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter password MSWED26 and the feed will open. The link will go live at approx 12.25 pm.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

