National daily Covid-19 numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,006* confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Monday 24 January, 5,212** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 824 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 79 are in ICU.
Meanwhile, under new legislation, employers who reject requests from staff seeking to work from home could find themselves before the Workplace Relations Commission.
Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar is to publish the heads of a bill on the right to request home or remote working today, Tuesday January 25.
While it will not give workers the automatic right to work from home, it will require employers to give a good reason for rejecting requests, that can stand up to scrutiny in the labour court.
