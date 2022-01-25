Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Power (née Keane) Toureen, Kilnamona, Clare
Philomena (Mena) Power (née Keane) (Retired N.T.) Toureen, Kilnamona, Co. Clare. January 24th 2022 peacefully in her 95th year, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply mourned by her husband Amby, daughter Finola, sons Finbarr, Kieran, Cathal and Senan, son-in-law Éamonn, daughters-in-law Sharon and Imelda, grandchildren Seóna, Cillian, Conor, Sinéad, Darragh, Méabh, Ronan and Donnacha, brother Brendan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.
Predeceased by and remembering her infant son John James, infant granddaughter Aoibhín, sister Angela, brothers Willie, Paul, Connie, Mattie, Thomas, Pádraig and Andrew, brother-in-law Tom and sisters-in-law Sheila and Nancy.
Reposing at Kilnamona Church on Thursday (January 27th) from 5.30 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Mass in Kilnamona Church on Friday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Clarecastle Day Care Centre or Poor Clares Ennis.
Solas na bhFlaitheas dá hanam uasal
Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, please click here
