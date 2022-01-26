Clare Weather: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

It will be dry for much of today in Clare with any mist or fog patches clearing during the morning and some bright or sunny spells developing.

Outbreaks of rain will push into western areas towards evening, and will slowly spread eastwards. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, with southwest winds increasing moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Our weather will gradually become more changeable later in the week and over the weekend with the Atlantic having more of an influence; with some rain and it will be breezy at times too. It then looks like it will become drier again for a time early next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to sink southeastwards tonight, with drier and clearer conditions following on from the northwest to most parts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, veering northwesterly as the rain clears and decreasing light to moderate.

THURSDAY: Any remaining cloud and patchy light rain and drizzle in southern parts, will clear early on Thursday morning, to leave a mainly dry bright day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly dry and chilly on Thursday night with mostly clear skies for a time, though cloud will increase into western parts later in the night. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +3 degrees with some frost and maybe a few isolated mist or fog patches. It will become a little milder in western parts later in the night.

FRIDAY: A few bright spells possible in the east at first on Friday, but cloud will continue to increase from the west, bringing a little patchy light rain and drizzle mainly to western and southwestern parts. It will be mainly dry though in many places. A milder day with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds, freshening a little later in the day in the west and northwest.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild, cloudy and breezy on Friday night with a little rain and drizzle, especially in western and southern parts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy for a time on Saturday with just a little patchy light rain and drizzle at first, but with a band of more persistent rain extending from the northwest. A clearance will follow from the northwest through the afternoon and evening with some bright or sunny spells, especially for the northern half of the country. A little rain and drizzle may persist in some southern and southwestern parts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees though it will become a little cooler later as the rain clears, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwesterly later and moderating.

SUNDAY: There's some uncertainty for Sunday but it looks like it will become breezy or rather windy with rain, which may be heavy at times in places. Highest temperatures ranging from around 6 degrees in the north, up to 12 degrees further south.

MONDAY: At this stage, it looks like Monday will be dry in many places with some sunshine, though some showers are likely in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.