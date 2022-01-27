National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,265* PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Wednesday 26 January, 4,673** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 708 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 71 are in ICU.
The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has fallen to the lowest figure so far this year.
There are 711 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at the moment, according to the latest figures.
This is a drop on the previous 24 hours, when there were 739 patient in hospital with Covid-19.
There have been significant reductions of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospital care in recent days.
There has been an almost consistently downward trend for figures in recent weeks since the peak of 1,062 Covid-19 hospital patients on January 11.
