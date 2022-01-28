Search

28 Jan 2022

Clare Weather: Friday, January 28, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

A FEW bright spells to start in the east, but generally rather dull today with patchy rain and drizzle developing, especially along Atlantic coasts. Hill and coastal fog forming too with the best of any brighter spells across the midlands and east. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and becoming breezy with a fresh southwest wind by afternoon.

A mild, cloudy and breezy night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move into the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in brisk westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Rather unsettled with blustery winds and occasional outbreaks of rain.

SATURDAY: A mostly cloudy and breezy start with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, drier brighter weather will follow from the northwest in the afternoon as sunny spells develop. Very mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will ease as the rain clears away.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry, cold and clear with some frost early on. Becoming cloudy overnight with patchy drizzle developing in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 4 degrees in light variable or southerly breezes.

SUNDAY: A windy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest in the afternoon, especially across the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds, later veering westerly.

