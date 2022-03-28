Clare Weather: Monday, March 28, 2022

ANY mist and fog patches will clear this morning, say Met Eireann.

Most areas will stay dry with long spells of sunshine, however there may be an isolated afternoon shower or two. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with light and variable winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Turning colder and more unsettled from Wednesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells. Winds will stay light and variable so patches of mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with light north to northeast winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud will increase on Tuesday night and there will be further scattered showers, along with patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. There will be scattered showers in the morning and more outbreaks of rain will move southwards over the northern half of the country during the afternoon and evening. This will introduce colder air into northern areas, with mid afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in Ulster, but milder temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees elsewhere. There will be light to moderate north to northeast winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue moving southwards on Wednesday night, followed by clear spells and scattered showers from the north. Some of the showers will turn wintry as temperatures drop down to between -1 and +3 degrees. There will be a moderate north to northeast wind.

THURSDAY: Rain will gradually clear from the southeast during Thursday and there will be sunny spells and scattered showers everywhere else, some wintry. It will be colder than previous days, with afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 9 degrees, and quite breezy in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with long clear spells, although a few showers are expected in the north and northwest. Cold and frosty with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, in a light to moderate northerly wind.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking cold and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light northerly winds.