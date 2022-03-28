New Ryanair route to Malta from Shannon Airport takes flight

A new Ryanair route, which will fly directly from Shannon Airport to Malta, was launched yesterday (Sunday March 27). The route is the first ever scheduled Ryanair service to Malta from Shannon Airport. It will operate twice weekly, each Thursday and Sunday, until the 27th October 2022.

The service from Shannon Airport means that passengers will now have two airports in Ireland to depart from - Dublin or Shannon Airport – when planning their visit to Malta.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the inaugural flight, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said “We are delighted to launch Shannon Airport’s first ever scheduled Ryanair service to Malta and know this will be an exciting new destination for holidaymakers from the west of the country. With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a very popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture.”

Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority, UK and Ireland, said “We are really excited to have a new route to Malta from Shannon Airport. This route will make it easier than ever before for people in the mid-west of Ireland to visit Malta. Being just a 3.5 hour flight from Ireland with Ryanair, Malta has always been a very popular destination for Irish holidaymakers with 53,000 visitors from Ireland in 2019. With the Maltese warm and friendly culture, combined with the thrill of an action-packed or relaxing holiday, there’s every reason to visit the beautiful islands in 2022.”

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, said: “We are delighted to launch the inaugural route from Shannon to Malta today, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Summer ’22 schedule. Our Irish customers can look forward to relaxing under the summer sun by the crystal blue Mediterranean Sea and enjoy outstanding cuisine from local producers. Start planning your summer trip to Malta by checking out the lowest fares on Ryanair.com.”

With stunning coastlines, a superb climate and gorgeous swimming spots as well as a variety of leisure activities, cultural and historical locations, Malta is one of the hottest holiday destinations right now. Malta boasts over 300 days of sunshine every year and 155 miles of coastline.

With over 7,000 years of history, Malta is the ultimate holiday destination for anyone who loves history and culture. The island also has more historic sites per square mile than any other country in the world. The city of Valletta, with its 320 historical monuments all within the tiny capital, makes it one of the most concentrated historic and beautiful cities.

Malta also has a wide array of top-notch museums and galleries, including the National Art Museum MUZA, which contains a stunning collection of art spanning from the 16th century to the present day.

You can also take the 25-minute ferry over to Malta’s sister island Gozo and spend a day exploring all its sites and landscapes.