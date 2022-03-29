Clare Weather: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

MIST and fog will again clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time.

Good sunshine will develop for most but there will be scattered showers as well. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Scattered showers will ease for a time before picking up again later in the night, mainly in the north and east.

Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures in the early afternoon of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest.

Wednesday night: Largely clear overnight and dry for most as showers become mostly confined to eastern parts, possibly turning wintry at times. Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost developing in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Thursday: Frost will clear in the morning to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers. Noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds.

Thursday night: Largely dry and clear though there will be some showers near coasts. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Friday: A largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The Weekend: Sunny spells and showers on Saturday with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Some uncertainty for Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain.