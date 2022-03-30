In Pictures: Failte Ireland showcases Clare to the World

This week international tourism buyers from across the globe are currently experiencing some of the best Co. Clare has to offer as Fáilte Ireland showcases Clare and the unique experiences Ireland has to offer in 'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands', before they take part in ‘Meitheal’, Ireland’s biggest tourism trade show in Killarney, later this week.
The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland. The group were pictured in Lough Derg onboard Spirit of Killaloe sightseeing cruise.
