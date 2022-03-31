Clare Weather: Thursday, March 31, 2022

THERE will be a cold, bright and frosty start to today. There will be good spells of spring sunshine during the day, but it will feel cold in the mostly moderate northeast wind. It will be mostly dry, but a few showers of rain, hail and sleet are expected. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight there will be a few showers in coastal areas of the north and east and some may be of a wintry nature, but most of the country will be dry with long clear spells. A widespread frost is expected with temperatures falling back to between -3 to +1 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Friday: After a cold and frosty start, Friday looks set to be a dry day for most of the country with the best of the bright spells in the south, however, while it will start mostly bright and sunny across the country, cloud will increase from the north through the day with outbreaks of rain extending into the north and northeast during the afternoon and evening hours. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, but temperature will fall though the afternoon in Ulster, in moderate northerly winds.

Friday night: Outbreaks of rain will extend along eastern fringes and may turn to sleet at times over higher ground. Showery outbreaks of rain will also develop along western and northern Atlantic coasts as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees, coldest in Munster where under clearer skies there may be a touch of frost locally, while cloud cover should keep temperatures milder elsewhere, in moderate northwest winds.