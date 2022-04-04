Clare venues to feature on All-Ireland TV Special

Two County Clare locations feature in a landmark international television production promoting contemporary Ireland through the medium of music and performance art.

The second edition of ‘Ireland in Music’ will be broadcast as a one-hour TV show on RTÉ One on Easter Monday (18th April) at 6:30pm having just been beamed into homes across Australia and the United States.

The production features musical performances at hallmark locations across Ireland from Navan Fort in Armagh to Adare Manor in Limerick, as well as at Labasheeda and Ballycuggeran in County Clare.

Filmed last summer, Ballycuggeran on the shoreline of Lough Derg is the scene for a performance by Willzee and Luka Bloom. Labasheeda Pier and the surrounding Shannon Estuary hosts a performance of ‘Beautiful Affair’ by Ennis group Stockton’s Wing and Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford. Other performers featured in the all-Ireland TV special include the Hothouse Flowers, Stephen Rea, Imelda May, Damien Dempsey, Villagers, Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Samantha Mumba, Shiv, Paddy Casey and Moxie.

The international TV version of ‘Ireland in Music’ features both Clare performances, which are also included in an extended programme to be made available on the RTÉ Player from Easter Monday. A one-hour edition of the programme to be broadcast on RTÉ One on Easter Monday will feature Ballycuggeran.

“As Ireland and the world heal from the hardship of the past two years, Ireland in Music Part 2 invites viewers to collectively celebrate the vibrancy and excellence of our art, the beauty of our landscapes and the resilience of our spirit,” commented Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. “I invite you all to be part of this celebration of our island’s identity through this event, which has become a shining beacon for Irish ceol, filíocht agus scéal.”

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “I am delighted that Clare features so prominently in this programme, both in terms of musical performers and film locations. This is an original and successful all-island initiative that celebrates music with strong heritage links to Irish culture set against some of the island’s most spectacular backdrops. I want to congratulate the producers TradFest Temple Bar and Born Optimistic.”

With a total global viewership of 5 million, Ireland in Music Part 1 was a massive hit with audiences when first broadcast as a one-hour TV show on RTÉ One in 2021. It has since become an international hit broadcast on TV stations across 41 countries around the world and in 2022 has grown into a six-part TV show for global distribution. Ireland in Music Part 2 is currently enjoying significant international success, with several TV broadcasts during the St Patrick’s Day period 2022 across Australia on SPS and in the United States on New York PBS station WLIW21 and the arts and culture streaming app and TV channel ALL ARTS.

According to Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council: “The international attention that this programme is receiving is wonderful for the promotion of Irish culture and Ireland as a tourism destination, particularly as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. Clare County Council is delighted to be able to join other local authorities in Donegal, Wicklow, Wexford, Limerick and Meath in part-funding this worthwhile initiative.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development with Clare County Council, stated: “Showcasing contemporary Ireland and indeed the county of Clare in a way that also highlights our cultural traditions against the backdrop of stunning landscapes has proven to be a considerable national and international success. I would urge everyone to tune into RTÉ One on Easter Monday at 6:30pm.”

The project is produced by TradFest Temple Bar and Born Optimistic, and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports & Media, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Tourism Ireland NI, and the local authorities of Clare, Donegal, Wicklow, Wexford, Limerick and Meath, RTÉ and WNET.