Search

05 Apr 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Clare weather

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

05 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

A CLOUDY day today with scattered patches of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon and evening. Breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight: Rain will clear to the southeast early on tnight. Cooler conditions will follow from the west with scattered showers turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Wednesday: A windy and showery day with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds and widespread showers, turning heavier and more prolonged in the afternoon. There will be sunny spells early on but it will turn cloudier by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night: A cold night with scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. There is a chance that rain will develop in southern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn wintry on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Thursday night: Turning cloudier on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly over the southern half of the country. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees, coldest over Ulster, in a light northeasterly breeze.

Friday: Rain in the south on Friday, with sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

The weekend: Remaining unsettled over the weekend with wet and blustery conditions at times.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media