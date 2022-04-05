Search

05 Apr 2022

Clare pub features in Lonely Planet's Top 20

Clare Live Reporter

05 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

news@clarelive.ie

O'Loclainn's Irish Whiskey Bar in Ballyvaughan features in Lonely Planet's "20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life"

According to Lonely Planet the pub is best known for "Margaret’s incredible whiskey knowledge"

"Wind your way to Ballyvaughan in County Clare and hop onto a bar stool for a magical tipple in quaint settings. Owner Margaret and her daughter are well versed in their whiskeys, with 70 Irish whiskeys and 20 Scotches available for sale. Not sure what your tipple is? Don't worry, they will advise you based on what you tell them you have tried and liked before. With more than 500 bottles on display (these are not on sale) visitors can look at labels and bottles and how they have changed through the decades" the piece reads. (For more see here)

