Clare gardai seek help in locating missing man

Missing: Thomas Gattringer
GARDAI are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Thomas Gattringer who has not been seen since the weekend.
The 40-year-old was last seen in the Liscannor area on Sunday, April 3, approximately 4.30pm.
Thomas is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, black hair and brown eye.
When last seen, he was wearing a distinctive yellow and orange jacket with green and white stripes. He was also wearing dark trousers.
Gardaí say they and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being and are seeking help in locating him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station at 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
