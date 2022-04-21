Clare Weather: Thursday, April 21, 2022

TODAY there will be sunny spells and isolated showers with some drizzle in the southwest through the morning. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with a moderate to fresh southeast breeze.

Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Tomorrow will be a breezy day with variable cloud cover and some sunny spells. Cloudiest conditions are expected in the south, bringing scattered outbreaks of light rain, but everywhere else there will just be isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a fresh east to northeast breeze.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear at first, but it will get cloudier overnight and light showers will drift into the east and southeast. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Most areas will be dry at first on Saturday, with a few sunny intervals, but it will get cloudier in the late morning and afternoon with scattered showers developing. It will be dry again in most areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate northeasterly breeze.