Clare Weather: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

TODAY will be largely dry and bright with long sunny spells, though scattered showers will develop through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

TONIGHT: Another mainly dry night with clear spells and just one or two lingering showers. Quite cool with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in a light easterly breeze. A few patches of mist and fog will develop overnight.

Wednesday: Wednesday morning will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures ranging from 10 degrees in the east to 15 degrees in the west in light to moderate easterly winds.

Wednesday night: Dry overnight with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches developing. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in a light breeze.

Thursday: Slightly cloudier on Thursday, though remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light winds.

Thursday night: Dry with clear spells and light winds. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Friday: Dry with sunny spells for most of the day, though cloud will build from the west later on. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in a light variable breeze.

The weekend: Current indications suggest that the weekend will be cloudier with the chance of patchy rain and drizzle