National Covid-19 cases revealed as daily increase confirmed

THERE has been a total of 1,149 new PCR-confimed cases of Covid-19 overnight, figures just out have shown.
On top of this, some 1,221 people registered a positive antigen test through he HSE's portal.
In terms of people hospitalised with the disease, there are 412 people on wards across the State.
Of these, 36 people are being treated at intensive care wards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.