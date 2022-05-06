Clare Weather - Friday, May 6, 2022

A WET START to the weekend as rain, heavy in places, extends across the province. Thundery downpours are possible, but they will clear eastwards early in the afternoon. Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, gradually veering northwesterly behind the rain.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Largely settled conditions with high pressure dominating. Milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally. Becoming more unsettled next week.

Tonight, mostly dry with long clear spells and just the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Tomorrow, mist and fog will clear from most areas in the morning though light variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to persist through the day. A largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Predominately dry from Saturday into Sunday with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Mild with temperatures falling to between eight and 11 degrees. Light southerly breezes will allow some mist and fog to develop.

On Sunday, a good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Continuing largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Some mist and fog will develop again in mostly light breezes.

On Monday, mild and humid with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. A good deal of cloud too but some sunny spells will break through at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Towards the evening, outbreaks of showery rain will move in from the Atlantic, extending northeastwards, becoming patchier as it does so.

Some uncertainty in the details further out but it will be generally mild with spells of rain at times.