Clare County Council confirm applications open for 'Fire-Fighter Panels'

Clare County Council has confirmed it is currently inviting applications from "suitably qualified" persons for the Retained Part-time Fire-Fighter Panels 2022 – Kilkee, Killaloe, Kilrush, Shannon. A panel will be formed from which future temporary / permanent appointments may be made if required and subject to sanction approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
You can download application forms and further particulars from the links in the related documents panel below.
For more information on the vacancies, contact Recruitment at: Telephone: (065)6846528 or by Email at: recruitment@clarecoco.ie
Submission deadline: Thursday 12th May, 2022
