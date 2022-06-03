Limited number of terrace tickets on sale for Sunday's Munster hurling final

Rivals captains Declan Hannon, of Limerick, left, and Tony Kelly, of Clare, ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC final Pic: Dave Gaynor
A LIMITED number of terrace tickets for Sunday's Munster senior hurling final have gone on sale from 10am this morning while stocks last via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets and via Ticketmaster.
Limerick will face great rivals Clare in the Munster SHC final at Seple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday with a 4pm throw-in.
See https://munster.gaa.ie/event/munster-senior-hurling-championship-final/ for more details
