Clare weather: Sunday, June 5, 2022

WE are getting off to a generally cloudy start today, with scattered showery rain, turning more persistent in the east of the province this afternoon. Highest temperatures of between 14 and 17 degrees, but expect light to moderate easterly winds.

National Outlook

A mix of showers and sunny spells to start the week but it will turn more unsettled from Wednesday onwards with spells of rain and breezy conditions at times.

Showery rain in the province will clear early tonight. It will become largely dry with clear spells and a few light showers. Lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees with patchy mist and fog developing in a light easterly or variable breeze.

The Bank Holiday will be a drier day overall with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest along eastern and southern coasts in a light easterly breeze.

Tomorrow night, mainly dry with clear spells and well-scattered light showers. Some mist and fog will form in a light breeze. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry for many with sunny spells, though a few showers will develop through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Cloud will slowly build across the country from the Atlantic on Tuesday night, with outbreaks of rain spreading over the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

As for Wednesday, it will be a cloudy and wet day with rain spreading further eastwards to all areas early in the day. Turning drier and brighter in the west for a time in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Current indications suggest that it will remain unsettled for the end of the week with spells of rain, possibly turning heavy at times, and breezy conditions too.